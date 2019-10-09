KQ2 Forecast: Big changes on the way thanks to rain & chilly fall temperatures

We'll seen some scattered showers this Wednesday afternoon with cloudy skies and that will be the pattern heading into the overnight hours with lows going down to the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday morning. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast throughout the day on Thursday through Friday morning as a very strong cold front pushes through the region. Highs ahead of the front on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to a breezy south wind gusting up to 25 mph. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear some thunderstorms on Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere between a half an inch to 1.5 inches.

Attention then turns to Friday and the weekend as the strong cold front will usher in cooler air behind it. Throughout the day, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures are likely going to fall into the lower 30s bringing the first frost/freeze event of the season. We'll also have a breezy northwest wind that will make the wind chills feel like it's in the 20s both on Friday and Saturday mornings. Should be putting plans in place to take care of any sensitive plants such as covering them up or bringing them indoors.

Next weekend into through next Tuesday is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

