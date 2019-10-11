KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area for tonight until Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures will lead to widespread frost and freezing conditions.
It's been feeling more like December than October on this Friday, despite the sunshine with highs only going up to the upper 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning will likely see temperatures near freezing so the first frost/freeze event of the season is likely. Steps should be taken to make sure any plants still outside are taken care of.
This weekend will finally be a nice & sunny one both days after a rainy last few ones. We'll start getting a southwest wind picking up that will allow temperatures to go back up into the 60s.
We are looking to stay next week in a quiet weather pattern with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
