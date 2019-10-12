Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another nice fall day ahead for Sunday

We are looking to stay in a quiet weather pattern with nice fall temperatures Sunday into next week.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 9:41 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

I hope you have been enjoying the sunshine and the nice fall weather this weekend so far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have clear skies tonight and light winds, which could allow some frost to form like it did on Saturday morning as we're expected to drop into the lower 30s for overnight lows again. 

For your Sunday, expect more of the same with sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be going up into the lower 60s for high temperatures. 

We are looking to stay in a quiet weather pattern with a lot of sunshine all of next week with no rain chances in the forecast. We'll warm up to near average temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday before a weak cold front pushes through Monday night. Temperatures will cool down a bit mid week in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The sunshine late week and high pressure shifting east will help our winds pick up from the south and warm us up into the lower 70s by Friday into next weekend. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
