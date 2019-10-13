KQ2 Forecast: A quiet & pleasant work week ahead for us with our weather

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and the nice fall weather this weekend in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will once agan have clear skies tonight and light winds as we're expected to drop into the upper 30s for overnight lows by Monday morning. You will need the jacket as you're heading out to work and school.
We are looking to stay in a quiet weather pattern with a lot of sunshine all of the upcoming work week with no rain chances in the forecast. We'll warm up to near average temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday before a weak cold front pushes through Monday night. Temperatures will cool down a bit midweek in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The sunshine late week and high pressure shifting east will help our winds pick up from the south and warm us up into the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into next weekend. There is a chance that rain could sneak back into the forecast next Sunday. We'll be watching things and keeping you updated throughout the week.
