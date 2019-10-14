KQ2 Forecast: A bit of cooler weather is on the way for Tuesday

A very nice, prolonged stretch of tranquil weather will continue as we head into the rest of the work week week. We had plenty of sunshine for our Monday and southerly winds. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A weak cold front will slide through overnight and bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Not expecting any rain with this front but could see a few clouds move in. Highs Tuesday are going to be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Expect sunshine for much of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend.
There is a chance that some rain could sneak back into the forecast on Sunday. We'll be watching things and keeping you updated throughout the week. Enjoy the nice fall weather while we have it!
