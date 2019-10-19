Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog then another chance for rain on Sunday

We could see some patchy fog develop by early Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

After starting off with a few rain showers Saturday morning, it turned out to be a nice October day for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. We'll have clear skies & calm winds overnight as high pressure moves over us. We could see some patchy fog develop by early Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. 

We'll continue to see warm temperatures and some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s with a breezy southeast wind. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain and waking up to much cooler air by Monday morning.

Into next week, Monday into Tuesday will be sunny but breezy with the northwest winds behind the cold front, allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the middle 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a very slight chance and another shot of cool air with highs in the 50s by Friday. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
