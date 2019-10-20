Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies then storms & rain move in for Sunday

We'll continue to have nice fall temperatures and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s with a breezy southeast wind. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain and storm chances.

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

We'll continue to have nice fall temperatures and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s with a breezy southeast wind. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain and storm chances. Some stronger storms could have some gusty winds and some small hail. We'll be waking up to much cooler air by Monday morning.

Into next week, Monday into Tuesday will be sunny but breezy with the northwest winds behind the cold front, allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the middle 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a very slight chance and another shot of cool air with highs in the 50s by Friday. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
