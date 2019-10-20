KQ2 Forecast: Rain & storm chances tonight followed by a cooler Monday

A cold front is forecast to move through overnight bringing in rain and storm chances. Some stronger storms could have some gusty winds and some small hail. We'll be waking up to much cooler air by Monday morning in the 40s.

Into Monday and Tuesday, we will be sunny but breezy with the northwest winds gusting up to 25-30 mph behind the cold front, allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the middle 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in another chance of rain and another shot of cool air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s into the lower 50s by Friday. A sunny weekend is on tap for us with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.

