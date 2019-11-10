KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances followed by very cold temperatures heading into Monday

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Grundy and Mercer Counties in northwest Missouri until noon on Monday.
A cold front has pushed through, which has ushered in some cooler air and cloudy skies. Temperatures have been dropping throughout the day and will continue to drop into the 20s heading into the overnight hours. A disturbance with move through late Sunday night into early Monday, bringing in good chances of snow. Accumulations for the most part across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas will range anywhere from a dusting to near an inch, while areas east of I-35 could get 1-2 inches.
Bundle up & dress warmly because it's going to be feeling like early January than mid November with the coldest air of the season so far will filter in as we begin a new work week. Skies will clear up by the afternoon for Veterans Day on Monday, but the arctic air will be in place with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be blustery with those north winds sustained at 15-25, gusting up to 35 mph. Overnight lows Monday night will fall into the teens, but the wind chill will make it feel like the single digits on Tuesday morning.
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek. We'll be back up to near average in the lower 50s by Friday into next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
