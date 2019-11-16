KQ2 Forecast: A nice and warmer weekend ahead

After a frigid & cold work week for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, fall is returning to the area this weekend. For our Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures thanks to a breezy south wind. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s.
For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
Heading into next week, warmer temperatures are likely. Highs Monday will be in the lower 50s and then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s and some places might touch 60 degrees. The next chance for widespread rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday as a disturbance pushes through the area.
