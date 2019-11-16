KQ2 Forecast: A stray shower and cooler temperatures for Sunday

After a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s for highs, a weak cold front will pass through Sunday morning. We'll see more clouds and maybe a stray shower. Winds will switch up to the northwest, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 50s.

Heading into next week, warmer temperatures are likely for the first part of it as high pressure moves through allowing our winds to switch back up to the south. Highs Monday will be in the middle 50s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll remain dry and sunny, until the next chance for widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another cold front pushes through the area. The rain should move out by Thursday afternoon, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. We'll remain in the upper 40s Friday into next weekend. There's a very low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night as a weak disturbance pushes through.

