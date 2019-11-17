KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way as we begin a new week

Heading into the new work week, warmer temperatures are likely for the first part of it as high pressure moves through allowing our winds to switch back up to the southwest. Highs Monday will be in the middle 50s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll remain dry and sunny, until the next chance for widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another cold front pushes through the area. We'll have cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon, but it will be much cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

We'll remain in the middle 40s Friday. There's a very low chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night as a weak disturbance pushes through. Next weekend is looking to be once again very nice with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

