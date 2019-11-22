Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chance tonight; Nice weekend ahead

A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this evening. This weekend is looking pretty good with decreasing clouds on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this evening. Any accumulation will likely be on the grass or rooftops.  Not expecting much in the way of travel impacts. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

This weekend is looking pretty good with decreasing clouds on Saturday and a mostly sunny sky for Sunday. Saturday will be the cooler of the two days with highs in the 40s. On Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Going into next week, Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. A stronger system is then forecast to impact our area on Tuesday. This system will need to be watched as there is considerable model disagreement with both position and strength of this system. Beyond Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies are likely Wednesday and a few showers are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
