**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area for today due to the chances of a rain/snow mix plus the possibility of some freezing drizzle that could cause slick spots on roads, bridges & overpasses.
After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system is pushing though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. We'll wake up to cloudy skies on Thanksgiving morning, some light snow or snow flurries could fall sometime before noon. We expect that snow to change over to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon then changing over to all rain by the evening hours as we go above freezing with the temperatures. High temperatures will be on the cold side as we're only climbing up to the upper 30s. Snow accumulations should be light on grassy surfaces. We'll probably have some slick spots on the roads so make sure you travel safely if you are driving for any holiday festivities.
Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.
The rain will be out of here early Saturday morning, allowing for dry and partly sunny conditions throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday but will drop to the lower 40s for highs on Sunday. The sunshine will return early next week with high temperatures warming up to the mid 40s to lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow mix chances for Thanksgiving
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain/Snow mix possible on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and Snow possible on Thanksgiving
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances returning Wednesday afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return, then rain chances