KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow mix chances for Thanksgiving

**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area for today due to the chances of a rain/snow mix plus the possibility of some freezing drizzle that could cause slick spots on roads, bridges & overpasses.

After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system is pushing though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. We'll wake up to cloudy skies on Thanksgiving morning, some light snow or snow flurries could fall sometime before noon. We expect that snow to change over to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon then changing over to all rain by the evening hours as we go above freezing with the temperatures. High temperatures will be on the cold side as we're only climbing up to the upper 30s. Snow accumulations should be light on grassy surfaces. We'll probably have some slick spots on the roads so make sure you travel safely if you are driving for any holiday festivities.

Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.