KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Friday ahead

A cold front push through the area late last night causing some much cooler air to settle into our area today. Today temperatures will be hanging out in the 30s with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another round of rain will move into the area as well and will give us the chance for a wintry mix with it causing some possible slick spots on the road.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**A winter weather advisory in effect for a portion of the viewing area until 1 PM today**

Things will dry out in the overnight hours and more sunshine will return for Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will start to warm but still remain below aveage in the mid to lower 50s. Another warm up is in store for next week where temperatures will return to the upper 60s and 70s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
A warm and windy Thursday across the area as temperatures reached into the low to mid 70s. A much cooler day on Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and the winds again start to pick up out of the north which will cool our temperatures down to the 40's for highs.
