KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Friday ahead

**A winter weather advisory in effect for a portion of the viewing area until 1 PM today**
A cold front push through the area late last night causing some much cooler air to settle into our area today. Today temperatures will be hanging out in the 30s with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another round of rain will move into the area as well and will give us the chance for a wintry mix with it causing some possible slick spots on the road.
Things will dry out in the overnight hours and more sunshine will return for Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will start to warm but still remain below aveage in the mid to lower 50s. Another warm up is in store for next week where temperatures will return to the upper 60s and 70s.
