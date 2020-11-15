Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny Monday in store

Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 9:45 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for the potential of showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories