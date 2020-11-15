KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny Monday in store

Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
