KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with sunny skies. It will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain near average in the lowers 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. Temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by Sunday afternoon. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out.
