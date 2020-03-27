KQ2 Forecast: More rain and thunderstorms possible tonight

Rain moved into the area last night as well as a few thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours. Most of the activity stayed to the south of the area and has started to push out of the area early this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy overall with temperatures remaining on the mild side in the mid to low 60s.
Another chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will return this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Saturday temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 60s for highs. More sunshine and drier conditions will return on Sunday.
