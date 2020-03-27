Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: More rain and thunderstorms possible tonight

Rain moved into the area last night as well as a few thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours. Most of the activity stayed to the south of the area and has started to push out of the area early this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy overall with temperatures remaining on the mild side in the mid to low 60s.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain moved into the area last night as well as a few thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours. Most of the activity stayed to the south of the area and has started to push out of the area early this morning. Today will be mostly cloudy overall with temperatures remaining on the mild side in the mid to low 60s.

Another chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will return this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Saturday temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 60s for highs. More sunshine and drier conditions will return on Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories