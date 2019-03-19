KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer on Wednesday



Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in late week between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest.

Another band of rain will move into the area as we go into Tuesday late afternoon and could bring us around .10" of rainfall. The clouds will stay with us into the over night hours but temperatures will be on the mild side tonight and tomorrow.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.

