KQ2 Forecast: 40's on Thursday

Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.

