Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: 40's on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: 90s on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler & cloudy forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday