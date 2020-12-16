Clear
KQ2 Forecast: 40's on Thursday

Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 26°
