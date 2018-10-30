A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
The good news is that the rain on Tuesday will move out before Halloween on Wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. Creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.
The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees everyday. Don't forget to fall back one hour late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Creepy & bone chilling weather moving in for Halloween
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: The cooler & dreary weather has moved in
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Very unsettled weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Fall weather for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather possible Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather