KQ2 Forecast: Creepy & bone chilling weather moving in for Halloween

A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.

The good news is that the rain on Tuesday will move out before Halloween on Wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. Creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees everyday. Don't forget to fall back one hour late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

