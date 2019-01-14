KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy & chilly to start off new workweek

We are waking up to a few clouds and misty/foggy conditions on this Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the lower 20s. The snow covered ground & cloudy cover will keep us on the chilly side for Monday with highs in the middle 30s.
The weather pattern will remain quiet Tuesday through Wednesday should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. We'll have a slight chance of snow for late Wednesday into early Thursday, but not looking to be a concern. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Still several days out, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so we will be paying close attention to that, especially with the much anticipated Chiefs vs. Patriots game Sunday evening.
