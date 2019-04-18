Our cold front has passed through. We have cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this Thursday morning.
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
Temperatures will be in the middle 60s on Good Friday, but will warm back up into the Easter holiday weekend as high pressure moves into the Central Plains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. We'll start to see clouds increase on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry and mild for any holiday plans you may have. Rain chances return to the forecast on late Sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Weather is quiet but cooler as we end work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather to begin the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet conditions continue
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet and cooler day for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cooler workweek ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Spotty rain chances this week, generally quiet
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and quiet start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week