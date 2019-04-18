KQ2 Forecast: Weather is quiet but cooler as we end work week

Our cold front has passed through. We have cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.

Temperatures will be in the middle 60s on Good Friday, but will warm back up into the Easter holiday weekend as high pressure moves into the Central Plains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. We'll start to see clouds increase on Easter Sunday, but it will be dry and mild for any holiday plans you may have. Rain chances return to the forecast on late Sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android