KQ2 Forecast: An active weather pattern setting up for new work week

It's been active during the the overnight hours into your Monday morning as widespread showers and storms have been pushing through the KQ2 Viewing Area. Overnight storms have brought some very heavy rain with totals between 0.50" to 0.75". Temperatures have been in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rain will come to an end late Monday morning and the rest of the day will be cloudy. Highs Monday will be near average in the upper 60s. More widespread rain will move in late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City. This is something your KQ2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on so stay tuned!

Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday into Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. For Friday and into the weekend, the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s.

