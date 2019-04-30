KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms likely for your Tuesday

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 am Thursday. It included Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and DeKalb Counties in northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, espcially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
There is also the chance for some strong to severe storms on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats sometime between 3-7 pm. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City. This is something your KQ2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on so stay tuned!
Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday into Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. For Friday and into the weekend, the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s. More rain and storm chances do return Sunday into Monday.
