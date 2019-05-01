KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy & cool then more rain chances for Wednesday

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 am Thursday. It included Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and DeKalb Counties in northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.

After dealing with widespread rain on Tuesday, we are waking up to cloudy skies and some misty conditions this Wednesday morning. We have some pockets of drizzle as well that will continue through the late morning as our storm system moves out east. Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures cool and below average in the lower to middle 60s.

We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.

Eventually rain chances decrease Thursday and Friday with stray showers possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. Into the weekend, the weather quiets down as high temperatures warm back into the 70s with lots of sunshine on Saturday. More rain and storm chances do return Sunday into early next week.

