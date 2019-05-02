KQ2 Forecast: Drying out for our Thursday before more rain on Friday

We'll had another shot of widespread rain this Thursday morning as another disturbance pushes through so roads are wet and slick out there. The rain should all be out of here by late morning, allowing us to see a bit of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds by Thursday afternoon. Highs though will be below average in the lower 60s, thanks to the cloud cover and north winds.

We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.

Clouds will start increasing again on Sunday as more rain and storm chances do return late Sunday night through midweek. Highs will be into the middle 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android