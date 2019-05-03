KQ2 Forecast: Rain on Friday then a beautiful weekend

We do have another chance of scattered showers in the forecast heading into our Friday with stray showers possible during the day. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs near 60 degrees.
Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
Clouds will start increasing again on Sunday, but we'll stay dry. More rain and storm chances do return on Monday and will last through midweek. Highs will be into the middle 70s before we once again cool down to the middle 60s by Wednesday.
