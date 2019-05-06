KQ2 Forecast: Active weather pattern and storm chances this work week

We are waking up to mostly clear skies this morning after storms pushed through last night. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Highs on Monday will be near average in the lower to middle 70s.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats. We can't rule out the chance of seeing an isolated tornado.The biggest concern overall these next few days will be the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding. We can get anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch will take effect Monday evening through Thursday morning.

More rain is likely on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching as well because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast over the coming days.

Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

