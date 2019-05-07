KQ2 Forecast: More rain on the way for our Tuesday

After showers and thunderstorms last night, we are waking up to another round of moderate to heavy rain showers this Tuesday morning across the KQ2 Viewing area. You will need the umbrella and rain gear as you head out the door. A disturbance is pushing through the Central Plains so more rain is likely on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area including Buchanan, Platte and Clinton Counties in northwest Missouri & Doniphan and Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas. The biggest concern overall the next 48 hours will be the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding. We can get anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast through Thursday morning.

For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching as well because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats. We can't rule out the chance of seeing an isolated tornado.

Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will see a few scattered chances for rain on Saturday night. Mother's Day on Sunday & Monday is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the lower 70s for highs.

