KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain and flooding still a main concern for Wednesday

We are waking up once again this morning to another round of heavy downpours and thunderstorms moving in. Another strong storm will move into the area bringing continued chances of heavy rain & some thunderstorms this evening. This morning's rain and cloud cover will stick around longer and it will help keep our atmosphere stable and hinder any severe weather development.
Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon & Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday & early next week is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the 70s for highs.
