KQ2 Forecast: Cooler & cloudy forecast for Thursday

For the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that has passed through this Thursday morning. Highs for our Thursday will be below average in the lower 50s thanks to the cloudy cover and a breezy northwest wind, gusting up 20 mph at times. We still have some street flooding in low-lying areas this morning that has caused some road closures so drive with caution or find an alternate route. Remember if you encounter flooded waters...turn around, don't drown.

We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Highs will be going up to the middle 60s both days. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through early next week with highs back up to near average in the lower to middle 70s for highs.

