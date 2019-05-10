It's a clear but chilly start to our Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday. We'll start seeing an increase in clouds late Saturday night as we'll be dealing with scattered chances for rain on Saturday. It won't be a complete washout. Highs will be going up to the lower 60s both days.
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. The quiet weather pattern will stick around through early next week with highs back up to near to above average in the lower to middle 70s for highs.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool day for your Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool and dreary evening, warmer and sunny Friday
- Sunny and Cool Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cool end to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures cooling down, wintry mix possible late week