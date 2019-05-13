KQ2 Forecast: Cool for Monday then temperatures warm up

***Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8 am Monday.

We are waking up to dense fog developing this Monday morning so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as the visibility is low. Temperatures are also chilly in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

A warm and humid stretch of weather then follows with mostly sunny for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Rain returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

