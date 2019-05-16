What a Tuesday! We warmed up to 84 degrees yesterday, which helped to fuel last night's storms across the KQ2 Viewing Area. After an active Tuesday night, a quiet but a warm & humid end to the work week is ahead with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday into Friday.
We could even top out near 90 degrees on Thursday. Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday. Stay tuned!
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again Monday into Tuesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and humid end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- A warm and humid forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm end to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny to start the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up coming this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool end to the work week
- A warm end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Wednesday