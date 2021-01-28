Clear
KQ2 Forecast: 50's to end the week

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Falls City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
