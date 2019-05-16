KQ2 Forecast: Possible first 90 degree day of 2019 for Thursday

A big dome of high pressure is sitting to our south this Thursday morning. A south wind is picking up, helping to bring more humid & warm air into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Thursday. Expect sunny skies but very breezy conditions as the winds will gust up to 25-30 mph at times.

We could even top out near 90 degrees on Thursday. Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019. Stay tuned! Friday will be our last quiet day for a while with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday. We are right now under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, with heavy rain, quarter size hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts as the main threats.

