KQ2 Forecast: A quiet Friday followed by a stormy Saturday

It was a humid & hot Thursday in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as we set a new May 16 record high of 93 degrees. We are waking up to cloudy skies this Friday morning thanks to a storm system up to our north but we should remain dry today. Friday will be our last quiet day for a while with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s with a breezy south wind, gusting up to 25-30 mph.

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend beginning on Saturday morning. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the Saturday afternoon into the evening hours for the possibility of strong to severe storms as our next storm system pushes through. The cloud cover and showers on Saturday morning will play a big role in determining how much our atmosphere can recover and become unstable to allow those storms to fire up late afternoon. We are right now under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, with heavy rain, quarter size hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts as the main threats. We can also get anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

The storms and rain should be out of here by late Sunday morning. We'll see partly sunny skies heading into Sunday afternoon. The active weather pattern continues into next week with rain and storm chances almost everyday. Our next chance for severe weather will most likely be on Tuesday. Our biggest concern will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding once again. Stay tuned!

