Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain threat & possible severe weather this week

Changes will head our way heading into a new work week as an active weather pattern sets in. We are waking up this Monday morning to increasing clouds with chilly temperatures in the 40s. The first half of Monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Changes will head our way heading into a new work week as an active weather pattern sets in. We are waking up this Monday morning to increasing clouds with chilly temperatures in the 40s. The first half of Monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Overnight Monday and through Tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. Will need to watch area stream and river levels and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get into the upper 60 to near 70 degrees. We are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center with large hail and 60-70 mph winds as the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay with KQ2 for updates on this forecast.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast 

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Changes will head our way heading into a new work week as an active weather pattern sets in.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events