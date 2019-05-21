KQ2 Forecast: More heavy rain & possible storms for Tuesday

**Areal Flood Warnings are now in effect until 3 pm for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area. Today's heavy rain will add flooding concerns as we've received already up to two inches of rain in many places. Remember: Turn Around & Don't Drown.

**Flash Flood Watch for southern parts KQ2 viewing area until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

For your Tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few more inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. We've already received in some places, over 2 inches in the last 24 hours and an additional 1-2 inches is expected for Tuesday. Will need to watch places that are prone to flooding such as low-lying areas plus stream and river levels.

There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon. The instability to fuel these storms all depends on how much cloud cover and rain stays around during the morning hours. We are right now under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center with large hail and 60-70 mph winds as the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. High temperatures will get into lower 60s. The better chances for severe weather looks to be in central, eastern and southern Missouri where they are under an enhanced risk.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android