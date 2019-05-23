Another nice day is on tap once again for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Right now, we are right now under a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday night, but most of the severe weather will stay over central Kansas. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday through Saturday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The active weather pattern looks to continue early next week with more chances of showers and thunderstorms.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Active weather pattern returns as we end work week
- KQ2 Forecast: An active weather pattern setting up for new work week
- An active weather pattern continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: An active weather pattern into the long holiday weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern for long holiday weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet weather pattern for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool end to the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week