KQ2 Forecast: Active weather pattern returns as we end work week

Another nice day is on tap once again for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 7:44 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

Right now, we are right now under a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday night, but most of the severe weather will stay over central Kansas. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday through Saturday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 

The active weather pattern looks to continue early next week with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. 

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 56°
