Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another round of severe weather to end the week

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 am for Dekalb, Daviess, Harrison, Grundy and Mercer Counties in NW Missouri.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 am for Dekalb, Daviess, Harrison, Grundy and Mercer Counties in NW Missouri. 

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am Saturday for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

We are once again dealing with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the holiday weekend .

The active weather pattern looks to continue Sunday through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday into midweek with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. We have yet again another risk of strong to severe storms on both Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast 

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
We once again dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events