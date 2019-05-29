After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week. We still have flooding concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties, which has made the soil saturated and caused flash flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas.
The strong storm system that was responsible for Tuesday's severe weather event is pushing southeast of the KQ2 Viewing area and Kansas City. Now, the severe weather focus will turn to central and SE Missouri for today. We'll have very slight chances of rain for Wednesday as a cold front passes through, but we will be dry for the most part. There's a another slight chance for rain on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet & calmer weather day ahead for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet and nice fall days ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet and cooler day for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet conditions continue
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cooler workweek ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and quiet weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather and temperatures warming up