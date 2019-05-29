Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 closing from Iowa state line to near St. Joseph due to flooding Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A quiet & calmer weather day ahead for Wednesday

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.

Posted: May 29, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week. We still have flooding concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties, which has made the soil saturated and caused flash flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas. 

The strong storm system that was responsible for Tuesday's severe weather event is pushing southeast of the KQ2 Viewing area and Kansas City. Now, the severe weather focus will turn to central and SE Missouri for today. We'll have very slight chances of rain for Wednesday as a cold front passes through, but we will be dry for the most part. There's a another slight chance for rain on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast 

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events