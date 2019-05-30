KQ2 Forecast: Some rain chances for Thursday

After a very active weather day on Tuesday, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week. We still have concerns from the heavy rainfall in our northern counties with an additional 2-4 inches of rain on Tuesday, which has caused flooding issues on roads, highways and low lying areas.

After a drier day for us on Wednesday, we'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday during the afternoon hours as a weak disturbance pushes through, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

We'll have mostly sunny skies on Friday before more rain chances once again return for Saturday, but not looking to be a complete washout. We'll have partly sunny skies Sunday into Monday. More rain and storm chances return to the forecast by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

