KQ2 Forecast: Rain & storm chances return this week

After a spectacular weekend with our weather, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. We are dry but clouds are moving in this Monday morning with temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast on Monday afternoon as a weak disturbance pushes moisture from the west. Better rain and thunderstorms chances will move in overnight as another weak disturbance moves in from the south. Highs on Monday are in the lower 80s.

Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Main threats are looking to be some gusty winds and quarter size hail. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the 70s and 80s but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain. While not every day will be a washout, any rain in the area is not needed. We could see an additional 1-2 inches. Things do appear to dry out by next Sunday.

