KQ2 Forecast: Slight risk for some severe weather on Tuesday

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this Tuesday morning. It's mostly heavy rain & lightning with this round. More storm chances are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours as a strong cold front will be moving in from the north over the next 24 hours.

The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a slight risk for severe weather so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on throughout the day. Primary threat will quarter to ping pong size hail and 55-70 mph winds as a secondary threat. Highs Tuesday afternoon will remain near average in the lower to middle 80s.

The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain. While not every day will be a washout, anymore rain in the area is not needed. We could see an additional 1-2 inches by Sunday morning. Things do appear to dry out by Sunday afternoon into Monday.

