A very warm June day is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Wednesday. We are already waking up to temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the southwest winds continuing to usher in moist, warm air expect temperatures by the afternoon to climb up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon as a cold front will be moving in from the north. Most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
An unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend as a low pressure system from the southwest pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain chances. While not every day will be a washout, anymore rain in the area is not needed. Temperatures will cool back down to near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Things do appear to dry out by Sunday afternoon. Right now, it's looking to be a quiet & calm weather pattern next week with sunny skies through at least Tuesday. Highs continue to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer day ahead for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer day today
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer on Wednesday
- Warmer Days Ahead
- A warmer Wednesday forecast