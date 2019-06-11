KQ2 Forecast: Rain & storm chances return to the forecast for Tuesday

We are waking up this Tuesday morning to some very nice weather as high pressure builds in on top of us. Sunny skies are expected to begin the day. Highs for the day are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as our winds pick up from the south. Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, along with likely rain & storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves through the area.

Wednesday afternoon dries us out, but will be cooler behind a cold front with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see lots of sunshine once again on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s.

Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday through the weekend. We'll be dry & partly sunny on Friday during the day. Rain chances are possible Friday night into Father's Day weekend. Not looking to be a complete washout right now, but we'll be watching it.

