KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler day for Wednesday

We are waking up to some light rain showers this morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area with temperatures in the upper 50s as a cold front pushes through. For Wednesday afternoon, there's a slight chance for a few showers but overall the day should be dry. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to a breezy northwest wind behind the front.
A nice day is on the way for Thursday as high pressure builds in to the region. A bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the middle 70s. Friday will see an increase in clouds with rain chances late in the evening. Highs will be warming up to the upper 70s.
Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the upper 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, slightly cooler with continued chances of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.
Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with rain chances Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.
