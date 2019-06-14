KQ2 Forecast: Rain & storm chances returns for Friday & the weekend

We are waking up to an increase in clouds this Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For our Friday, we will see an opportunity for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. Best chance for rain will be during the evening into the overnight hours. Some strong storms could have some small hail and gusty winds. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 70s.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the mid 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are under a slight risk for strong to severe storms on Saturday afternoon/evening with quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 65 mph as the main threats. On Sunday, slightly cooler with continued slight chances of rain and storms. Highs in the middle 80s both days.

Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with slight rain chances on Monday then better chances on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android